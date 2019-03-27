Indices sink in negative zone

Stocks reversed intraday gains and hit intraday low in negative zone. At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 67.83 points or 0.18% at 38,165.58. The index was down 23.50 points or 0.2% at 11,459.75. saw mixed trend.

Local indices drifted higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Key benchmark indices hovered near day's high in morning trade. Firmness prevailed on the bourses in mid-morning trade. Indices trimmed gains in early afternoon trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.74%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.34%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 1138 shares rose and 1476 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

saw mixed trend. ACC (up 1.53%), (up 0.73%) rose. (down 0.16%) and (down 0.32%) fell.

was off 0.64%. Grasim has exposure to the through its holding in

Company rose 1.01% after the company said that MERC has approved 700 MW power purchase arrangement between distribution and generation business of for the next five years. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 27 March 2019.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, announced successful launch of the country's Anti Satellite Missile System (ASAT). is the fourth country to achieve this feat. In an address to the Nation, PM announced that struck down a in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) thus successfully testing its ASAT system. This operation is named as Mission Shakti. This system was developed by DRDO - the research wing of Indian Defence services. This test will now make the fourth nation with

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower, with investors unnerved over fears of a potential U.S. recession. Asian stocks were mixed after US stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street.

Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh on sentiment. U.K. is set to address lawmakers of her own Wednesday. British lawmakers are due to hold a round of so-called indicative votes - essentially votes on what the course of Brexit should look like - later in the day. This comes after parliamentarians took control of the Brexit process from May's government.

US stocks closed higher Tuesday as the and financial sectors buoyed the market, but main indexes came off their intraday highs on tepid housing and consumer-confidence data as well as lingering uncertainties over global growth and Brexit.

US- trade negotiations resumed, reigniting some optimism that the high-stakes dispute was coming to a close. Cabinet-level trade negotiations between and were scheduled to kick off, with U.S. Trade and due in later this week to help conclude long-running discussions between the world's two largest economies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)