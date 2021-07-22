Indo Count recognized as 'Top Performer' suppliers

-
ALSO READ
Infosys recognized as top three services providers in Nordics
GRM Overseas hits the roof after subsidiary partners Walmart India
TCS ranks #1 for customers satisfaction in Switzerland
Indo Count Industries decides to undertake capex of Rs 200 crore
Datamatics recognized as Leader in Global Outsourcing Service Providers
-
At Walmart's Global Sourcing Sustainability SummitIndo Count Industries has been recognized as one of the 'TOP PERFORMER' suppliers at the recent Walmart's Global Sourcing Sustainability Summit held on 15 July 2021.
Walmart launched Project Gigaton in 2017 aiming to inspire suppliers to reduce upstream and downstream (beyond-the-shelf) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the global supply chain. Specifically, Project Gigaton's goal is to reduce one billion metric tons, or one Gigaton, of CO2 emissions from the global supply chains by 2030.
Indo Count has contributed towards Project Gigaton since inception for reducing GHG emissions through various initiatives such as installation of solar plant, and reduction in fresh water consumption via water recycling plant. In additional to these sustainability initiatives, as an organization Indo count are also supporting Walmart's commitments on sustainable fibers, recyclable/sustainable packaging, and implementation of HIGG index.
Indo Count will continue to strive to help achieve Walmart's goal of being a Regenerative Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU