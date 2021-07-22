Indo Count recognized as 'Top Performer' suppliers

At Walmart's Global Sourcing Sustainability Summit

Indo Count Industries has been recognized as one of the 'TOP PERFORMER' suppliers at the recent Walmart's Global Sourcing Sustainability Summit held on 15 July 2021.

Walmart launched Project Gigaton in 2017 aiming to inspire suppliers to reduce upstream and downstream (beyond-the-shelf) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the global supply chain. Specifically, Project Gigaton's goal is to reduce one billion metric tons, or one Gigaton, of CO2 emissions from the global supply chains by 2030.

Indo Count has contributed towards Project Gigaton since inception for reducing GHG emissions through various initiatives such as installation of solar plant, and reduction in fresh water consumption via water recycling plant. In additional to these sustainability initiatives, as an organization Indo count are also supporting Walmart's commitments on sustainable fibers, recyclable/sustainable packaging, and implementation of HIGG index.

Indo Count will continue to strive to help achieve Walmart's goal of being a Regenerative Company.

