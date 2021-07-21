Wipro announces strategic partnership with Celonis

-
Wipro and Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced a partnership. As a part of this collaboration, Wipro will launch the Global Celonis Center to drive operations transformation for clients. This partnership will leverage the Celonis Execution Management System and Wipro's expertise to streamline operations for clients across a range of areas, including finance, human resources, and supply chain management.
Through the Global Celonis Center, customers will be able to work with digital twins of business processes to monitor, standardize and control them.
Additionally, they can identify and remove efficiency, effectiveness and experience barriers and reap the benefits of intelligent, data-driven execution. This will lead to superior customer experience, delivering enhanced business value and operational cost reduction.
The Global Celonis Center aims to provide a critical boost to global enterprises recovering from the impact of COVID-19 and looking to re-build organizational resiliency through operational transformation. It will help enterprises usher a new operating model without disrupting their long-term IT investments.
