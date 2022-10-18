Indowind Energy hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars 657% YoY

Indowind Energy hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 14.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 656.86% to Rs 3.86 crore on 64.60% increase in net sales to Rs 14.60 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax surged 587.7% year-on-year to Rs 3.92 crore in Q2 September 2022. Total expense climbed 32.4% YoY to Rs 10.35 crore in Q2 FY23.

The net profit surged 138.27% and net sales soared 88.63% in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 9.22 crore in the half year ended September 2022, higher than Rs 2.41 crore in the same period last year.

Indowind Energy develops wind farms for sale, manages the wind assets, and generates Green Power for sale to utilities and corporates.

