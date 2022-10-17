GSK Pharma appoints Bhushan Akshikar as MD

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals said that the board of directors has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as the managing director (MD) of the company with effect from 1 December 2022 for a period of four years.

Bhushan Akshikar will be replacing Sridhar Venkatesh, who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective from the same date as well, said the pharma company.

Bhushan Akshikar is a seasoned business leader with a successful track record of over 26 years across local and area roles within the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining GSK, Bhushan spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both specialty and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, S Korea and Belgium.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit declined 1.5% to Rs 119.28 crore on a 3.7% rise in net sales to Rs 745.10 in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.07% to end at Rs 1,377.60 on the BSE.

