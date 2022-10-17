JUST IN
Sensex surges 491 pts, Nifty settles above 17,300, PSU bank stocks advance
GSK Pharma appoints Bhushan Akshikar as MD

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals said that the board of directors has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as the managing director (MD) of the company with effect from 1 December 2022 for a period of four years.

Bhushan Akshikar will be replacing Sridhar Venkatesh, who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective from the same date as well, said the pharma company.

Bhushan Akshikar is a seasoned business leader with a successful track record of over 26 years across local and area roles within the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining GSK, Bhushan spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both specialty and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, S Korea and Belgium.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit declined 1.5% to Rs 119.28 crore on a 3.7% rise in net sales to Rs 745.10 in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.07% to end at Rs 1,377.60 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 16:11 IST

