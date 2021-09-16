IndusInd Bank spurts on setting up its 6th branch in Jodhpur

IndusInd Bank advanced 2.91% to Rs 1,084.55 after the bank inaugurated its sixth branch in the city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

IndusInd Bank has now expanded its network to 100 branches across Rajasthan. The new branch, located on Pal Road in Jodhpur, will house an ATM that will be available 24x7 and provide services like Saving & Current accounts, Loan products, Wealth management services and Credit cards. It will also offer customers with innovative facilities like 'Video Branch', 'My Account, My Number', 'Choice Money ATM', 'Direct Connect', 'Check on Cheque', 'Cash on Mobile' as well as 'Finger Print' banking.

IndusInd Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centre, internet banking and an innovative social banking platform called 'OnTheGo' which offer a suite of banking services through multiple-social networks as an extension to its digital services.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 111.7% to Rs 974.95 crore on a 7.8% rise in total income to Rs 9,355.77 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. As of 30 June 2021, the IndusInd Bank's distribution network included 2,015 branches and banking outlets and 2,870 onsite and offsite ATMS across 760 geographic locations across the country.

