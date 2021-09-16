Fineotex enters into a deep collaboration with Eurodye-CTC

Fineotex Chemical has entered into a strategic collaboration with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium, to commercialize specialty chemicals for the Indian market.

With this exclusive tie-up for the Indian region, Fineotex will add to its portfolio specialised pre-treatment and dyeing products for the cotton-synthetic and woollen fibre / fabric / yarn along with the existing Indian business operation of Eurodye-CTC with several wellknown corporate accounts for their very specialised products.

Eurodye-CTC as a partner brings to the table cutting-edge and specialised insight from the European perspective, due to their deep four-decade-long experience in research and development.

The exclusive collaboration will facilitate an efficient production system and distribution network across the Indian textile market. Additionally, the collaboration includes technology transfers apart from channelizing Eurodye-CTC's existing business through Fineotex, under this synergy. Eurodye-CTC, at its end, will capitalize on Fineotex' special technical services for its existing customers too.

"Fineotex' partnership with Eurodye-CTC will greatly benefit our textile customers. As the Indian textile industry gets ecologically sensitive and moves towards greener and sustainable chemistry, we are sure that the globally certified products of Eurodye-CTC will find a huge demand from Indian companies," said Mr Arindam Choudhuri, CEO of Fineotex Chemical.

Shares of Fineotex Chemical fell 0.8% to settle at Rs 124.50 yesterday, 15 September 2021.

Fineotex Chemical is a leading speciality chemical producer with a market leader position in the international textiles industry.

