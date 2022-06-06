INEOS Styrolution India Ltd Falls 11.38%, S&P BSE Basic Materials index Drops 3.48%

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd has added 3.81% over last one month compared to 12.81% fall in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 0.66% drop in the SENSEX

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd lost 11.38% today to trade at Rs 843.6. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is down 3.48% to quote at 4928.22. The index is down 12.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gulshan Polyols Ltd decreased 4.21% and DCW Ltd lost 4.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went down 4.03 % over last one year compared to the 5.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd has added 3.81% over last one month compared to 12.81% fall in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 0.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10724 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15726 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1886.8 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 706.7 on 16 May 2022.

