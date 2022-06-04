RattanIndia Power MD Vibhav Agarwal resigns

RattanIndia Power on Saturday announced that Vibhav Agarwal has resigned from the post of managing director (MD) due to personal reasons.Agarwal also ceased to be key managerial personnel of the company from 3 June 2022.
Asim Kumar De, whole time director of RattanIndia Power, has been assigned additional responsibilities to discharge the functions which were earlier assigned to managing director, for interim period, till the time a new managing director is appointed by the company.
RattanIndia Power is principally engaged in the business of dealing in power generation, distribution, trading and transmission and other ancillary and incidental activities.
On consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 310.43 crore as against a net profit of Rs 39.32 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Net sales declined 4.5% year on year to Rs 823.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.
Shares of RattanIndia Power fell 4.78% to end at Rs 4.18 on Friday, 3 June 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU