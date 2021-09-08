Infosys and The Economist Group announce strategic partnership

-
Infosys and The Economist Group, a leading global media company, today announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.
With less than ten years to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, businesses and institutions must take the lead in balancing our human aspirations with the planet's ability to sustain them. This aspiration has driven Infosys and The Economist Group to join forces to create the necessary climate for change.
This initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions, combining insights, innovation and influence, to address the most challenging sustainability issues facing our planet today.
The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October 2021. It will combine Infosys' groundbreaking digital services and capabilities with the strength and depth of The Economist Group's global policy research, insights and events expertise.
By leveraging their collective strengths as two organisations with a shared commitment to sustainable business practices, the partnership will see The Economist Group and Infosys advance sustainability dialogue and inspire action towards creating a better, more sustainable world.
