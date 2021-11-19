Insulin Glargine to be offered by Walgreens Prescription Savings Club

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Viatris Inc. confirmed that Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection will be offered through the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, saving members up to 80 percent off the cash price of comparable long-acting insulins purchased at Walgreens.

This decision by Walgreens follows the launch of Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) announced on 16 November.

Biocon Biologics and Viatris co-developed the product, and together the companies are committed to improving patients' access to sustainable, quality and more affordable healthcare.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)