Natco Pharma launches cancer drug - Tipanat in India

Natco Pharma has launched a novel fixed-dose combination of Trifluridine + Tipiracil for the first-time in India under the brand name Tipanat as a pack of 20 tablets in a bottle.
Tipanat is a novel antineoplastic nucleoside analog indicated for the treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancer.
In India, approximately 1,25,000 new cases of the above-mentioned cancers are reported every year.
Tipanat is of high importance in not only extending the survival but also in preserving the quality of life in the late lines of treatment which is currently an unmet medical need. NATCO has offered Tipanat at an affordable price.
