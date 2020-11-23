Intellect deploys iGTB platform for Kuwait based Burgan Bank

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial gains on buzz NBFC arm sells sticky loans to global funds
Intellect Design spurts after deal with Samba Financial Group
Samba Financial Group selects iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking solution
IndusInd Bank adopts CRMNEXT to empower its customer management
Edelweiss Financial spurts on buzz of getting chosen as pre-IPO advisors for LIC
-
Intellect Global Transaction Banking announced that Burgan Bank, a leading banking service provider to the Kuwaiti business community has successfully deployed superior customer-centric channel capabilities to augment and enhance its digital cash management services.
Powered with enhanced customer experience channel technology CBX, Burgan Bank is now positioned to strengthen its corporate customer footprint and expand its Kuwaiti portfolio significantly by enabling the corporate sector with the latest technology and well-designed products.
Burgan Bank is now poised to offer a full range of streamlined and advanced transaction banking services to leading Kuwaiti corporations & SMEs across the trading, manufacturing, contracting, alternative energy and advanced technology sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU