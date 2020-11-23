Intellect deploys iGTB platform for Kuwait based Burgan Bank

Intellect Global Transaction Banking announced that Burgan Bank, a leading banking service provider to the Kuwaiti business community has successfully deployed superior customer-centric channel capabilities to augment and enhance its digital cash management services.

Powered with enhanced customer experience channel technology CBX, Burgan Bank is now positioned to strengthen its corporate customer footprint and expand its Kuwaiti portfolio significantly by enabling the corporate sector with the latest technology and well-designed products.

Burgan Bank is now poised to offer a full range of streamlined and advanced transaction banking services to leading Kuwaiti corporations & SMEs across the trading, manufacturing, contracting, alternative energy and advanced technology sectors.

