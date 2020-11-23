Praj Industries signs MoU with Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

-
ALSO READ
NTPC sets up JV company - NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions
The Ramco Cements commissions 9MW Waste Heat Recovery plant at Jayanthipuram
Siemens Energy discontinues support for development of new coal fired power plants
Thermax Q4 PAT tumbles 69% to Rs 39 cr
Praj Inds jumps on entry into renewable chemicals industry
-
For providing technological support for commissioning of CBG PlantsPraj Industries has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in presence of Hon'ble Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas & Steel, Government of India on 20th November 2020 with the objective to facilitate technological support to the entities for setting-up and commissioning of multiple number of eligible and qualified CBG Plants and their continuous operation for production of CBG and Organic Compost Manure under Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU