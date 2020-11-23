Nordex Group selects Mindtree as its business transformation partner

Mindtree announced a five-year deal with a leading wind turbine manufacturer, The Nordex Group [ETR: NDX1]. The Nordex Group chose Mindtree as its business transformation partner to simplify, modernize, and transform its entire IT landscape globally, while providing scalability to support the company's growth plans.

The Nordex Group is one of the leading integrated, global manufacturers of innovative onshore wind turbine systems.

Founded in 1985, the products of the company regularly shape the technological development of the wind energy industry. The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 30 GW in over 40 markets, significantly contributing to carbon-free power generation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)