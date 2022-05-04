Interglobe Aviation announces change in Chairman

-
With effect from 04 May 2022Interglobe Aviation announced that Meleveetil Damodaran has stepped down from the Boord of Directors of the Company as the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director on attaining age of 75 years on 03 May 2022.
The Board has approved the appointment of Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran, Independent Non-Executive Director, as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 04 May 2022.
