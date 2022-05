Interglobe Aviation announces change in Chairman

With effect from 04 May 2022

Interglobe Aviation announced that Meleveetil Damodaran has stepped down from the Boord of Directors of the Company as the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director on attaining age of 75 years on 03 May 2022.

The Board has approved the appointment of Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran, Independent Non-Executive Director, as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 04 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)