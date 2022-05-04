Tata Comm announces multi-year collaboration with Dorna Sports

Tata Communications and Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, today renewed and strengthened their exclusive multi-year strategic collaboration - bringing the spectacle of MotoGP's close racing and incredible competition to nearly half a billion homes worldwide.

With its world-leading, digital-first suite of media offerings, Tata Communications empowers the world's premier motorcycle racing series to deliver an innovative and transformed viewing experience to its fans worldwide.

Tata Communications media edge services will allow MotoGP to continue to ensure excellent video quality, coupled with tremendous speed, delivering the race live from the track to the viewers' screens in just a few tenths of a second.

Tata Communications and Dorna teams will also boost migration from an onsite traditional media production to a remote production that will culminate in a future cloud-based model, increasing the number of video signals from 60 to 110 - some in ultra-low latency - providing more content to the viewers, and enabling the innovation of remotely produced immersive sound.

These remote production capabilities, combined with the global video content delivery network, will also enable increased remote broadcasting of live track action, supporting the increased sustainability and long-term environmental objectives of MotoGP and Dorna Sports as both continue to work together on world-leading and world-changing technological solutions.

