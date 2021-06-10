Ion Exchange bags Rs 1000 cr contract for two EPC projects

-
From Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply DepartmentIon Exchange (India) has received Letter of Award and Contract from State Water Supply and Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department under Jal Jeevan Mission for two EPC projects, for survey, design, preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR), supply, construction and commissioning of water treatment plant and O&M for 10 years for rural drinking water supply to 1000 villages in two districts of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Varanasi and Aligarh.
The value of these two projects is expected to be approximately Rs. 1000 crore, specific value will be determined after approval of DPR.
The project is to be constructed and commissioned within 21 months from the date of signing of the contract.
