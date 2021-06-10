Alkem Laboratories launches affordable anti-epileptic drug - Perampil Tablets

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Perampil (Perampanel) tablets 2 mg/4 mg/6 mg on June 9 2021 to make the treatment accessible to patients and healthcare providers improving their quality of life.

Alkem has launched Perampil, at 2 mg - Rs. 49/strip of 7 tablets, 4 mg - Rs. 180/strip of 15 tablets and 6 mg - Rs. 300/strip of 15 tablets, to improve patient access.

This product reaffirms Alkem's commitment towards improving epilepsy care by bringing multiple treatment options of quality products to patients and health care professionals in India.

Alkem had also launched Brivasure (Brivaracetam) tablets in March 2021 for the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalization.

The drug, Perampanel, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy aged 4 years and older and also as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy aged 12 years and older.

