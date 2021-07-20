IRCON completes 100 km track linking between Vaitarna-Sachin section

Ircon International (IRCON) has completed 100 km track linking out of 372 km stretch entrusted to the company by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) between Vaitarna-Sachin sections by using imported New Track Construction (NTC) machine. It has been possible by the dedicated team of IRCON despite the lockdown.

Last month, the company completed highly ambitious task of installation & completion of precast double shell box with a segment size of 16 x 10 m at Valsad, South Gujarat in record time of 20 days power block.

This has been appreciated by all corners. IRCON is fully committed to complete the DFC project entrusted to them by leaving no stone unturned in completing the project as per Railway Ministry target.

IRCON also completed commissioning of 74 km section from Kharsia to Dharam Jayagarh on 21.06.2021 through its SPV - Chhattisgarh East Rail (CERL). Thus, CERL is the only SPV to commission section of railway line through PPP mode.

