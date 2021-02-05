IRCTC launches online bus booking service

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has launched its online bus booking service that went live for the nation on 29 January 2021 (www.bus.irctc.co.in).

The integration of this service over IRCTC mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable public to book bus tickets through mobile also.

IRCTC has tied up with more than 50000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and and 3 union territories for providing online bus booking services to the customers.

