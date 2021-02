Board of Tech Mahindra approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 05 February 2021

The Board of Tech Mahindra at its meeting held on 05 February 2021 has approved the appointment of Milind Kulkarni as CFO of the company with effect from 02 April 2021.

Manoj Bhat will cease to be the CFO with effect from 01 April 2021, consequent to his transfer to Mahindra & Mahindra with effect from 02 April 2021. The Board has appointed Manoj Bhat as Additional Director of the company with effect from 02 April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)