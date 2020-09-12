ISGEC bags order from Hindalco Inds

ISGEC Heavy Engineering won a Rs 126.50-crore order for a semi-dry circulating fluidised bed scrubbers (FGD) system from Hindalco Industries.

The FGD system will be used at one of the Hindalco's 150 MW units at Mahan Aluminium at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. The project was won through competitive bidding against other technology providers.

The broad scope of the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil works, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee testing for the complete semi-dry flue gas desulphurisation system package. The schedule for completion of the project is 22 months, ISGEC said.

Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering ended 0.6% lower at Rs 263.95 on Friday.

Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

