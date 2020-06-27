ITC consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 12456.45 croreNet profit of ITC rose 9.09% to Rs 3856.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3535.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 12456.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13078.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.55% to Rs 15306.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12592.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 50968.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49348.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12456.4513078.09 -5 50968.5049348.43 3 OPM %36.1536.95 -37.7937.30 - PBDT5156.705512.72 -6 21803.3720534.73 6 PBT4743.475141.94 -8 20158.4619138.12 5 NP3856.523535.11 9 15306.2312592.33 22
