ITC consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 12456.45 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 9.09% to Rs 3856.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3535.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 12456.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13078.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.55% to Rs 15306.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12592.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 50968.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49348.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

