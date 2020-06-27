Bridge Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bridge Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
WB gave Rs 14 cr to ER for level crossing under Tallah Bridge
Bengal's longest flyover develops crack in just a year
Kolkata couple killed as vehicle hits their bike
Two vital bridges dedicated to nation in Arunachal Pradesh
-
Sales rise 120.83% to Rs 0.53 croreNet loss of Bridge Securities reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 120.83% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.530.24 121 1.561.26 24 OPM %-143.404.17 --50.64-2.38 - PBDT-0.760 0 -0.77-0.02 -3750 PBT-0.760 0 -0.77-0.02 -3750 NP-0.760 0 -0.77-0.02 -3750
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU