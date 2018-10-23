ITD Cementation firms up after winning orders

ITD Cementation rose 1.62% to Rs 112.85 at 10:43 IST on after the company said it won orders valued over Rs 1066 crore from Airports Authority of India, Vizhinjam Port, Visakhapatam Port,

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 October 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 130.69 points, or 0.38% to 34,003.69.

On the BSE, 8387 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 114.80 and a low of Rs 112 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 234.90 on 13 November 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 108.60 on 22 October 2018.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of ITD Cementation rose 39.53% to Rs 28.91 crore on 33.46% rise in net sales to Rs 652.87 crore in Q2 June 2018 over Q2 June 2017.

is a construction company with presence across multiple lines of business including marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, water & waste water, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures, tube heading & box pushing, foundation & specialist engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)