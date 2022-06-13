J&K Bank board appoints Pratik D Punjabi as CFO

The bank's board on 10 June 2022 approved appointment of Pratik D Punjabi as the chief financial officer.

Punjabi's appointment will be effective from the date of his actual joining, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) said in a statement.

Srinagar-based J&K Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It functions as a leading bank in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The State Government of Jammu and Kashmir holds 70.12% in the bank.

J&K Bank's net profit fell 64.47% to Rs 112.20 crore on 4.81% rise in total income to Rs 2,209.40 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Shares of J&K Bank fell 0.69% at Rs 28.65 on the BSE.

