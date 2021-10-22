J Kumar Infra JV receives LoA from CIDCO worth Rs 205.49 cr

-
ALSO READ
Geecee Ventures secures additional land in Kharghar
Marathon Group announces a new launch at their Panvel township
IndusInd Bank install rooftop solar panels at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Navi Mumbai
Adani Enterprises' unit takes management control of MIAL
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project in Maharashtra
-
For a road project in Nerul, Navi MumbaiJ Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra for Design & Construction of connecting Road from Jalmarg, Sector-16, Kharghar to 'Sector- II in CBD & balance link between Sector-15 CBD to Water Transport Terminal in Nerul, Navi Mumbai worth Rs 205.49 crore in the name of M/s. J. Kumar- J.M. Mhatre (Joint Venture) where the share of J. Kumar lnfraprojects is 50% (Fifty) which comes to around Rs 102.74 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU