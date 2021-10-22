Adani Green add 450 MW wind power project to its portfolio

-
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy had participated in a Tender issued by Solar Energy Corporate of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project (Tranche-XI) and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 450 MW Wind Power Project under this tender.
The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs. 2.70/ kWh for a period of 25 years.
With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20,284 MWac capacity, out of which 5,410 MWac projects are operational, 5,724 MWac projects are under construction and 9,150 MWac projects are near construction.
