Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 47.81% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 31.03% in the December 2019 quarter
Sun Pharma announces acquisition of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (Canada) Inc.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Tentative Approval for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg
Alidac Pharmaceuticals' Ahmedabad facility completes USFDA inspection
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 23.13% to Rs 29.52 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 47.81% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.00% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 158.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.5238.40 -23 158.57166.83 -5 OPM %4.138.85 -5.375.60 - PBDT1.834.01 -54 10.5410.03 5 PBT1.513.73 -60 9.419.01 4 NP1.552.97 -48 7.877.22 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU