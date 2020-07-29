Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 47.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.13% to Rs 29.52 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 47.81% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.00% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 158.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

