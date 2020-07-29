JUST IN
Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.62% to Rs 182.06 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India reported to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 75.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.62% to Rs 182.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 64.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 780.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1023.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales182.06248.11 -27 780.821023.94 -24 OPM %2.67-17.03 -9.062.32 - PBDT11.68-48.56 LP 77.9019.14 307 PBT5.09-56.09 LP 50.66-10.48 LP NP18.73-75.60 LP 64.30-36.68 LP

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:57 IST

