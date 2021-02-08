Jaiprakash Power Venture update on 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project

-
-
Due to natural calamity in Dist Chamoli, Uttar PradeshJaiprakash Power Venture announced that on 7 Febraury 2021 an unusual event took place in the river basin of Dhauli Ganga in District Chamoli (Uttarakhand)between 9.30 am to 11 am.
Unfortunately a Glacier plunged in Raine village of Dist Chamoli causing river to rise rapidly leading to swollen river level for some time which caused damage to life, property and projects falling in direct contact of flow of the river.
The company has a 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its Barrage over Alaknanda River, and Project's Tail Race Tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga.
The sudden development of the Force Majeure event led to the closure of the power generation.
The river water gushed in through the Tail Race Tunnel of the Project bringing with it the slush.
The company is analysing all aspects and assessing the time to bring back the Project to its pre closure status (operations were stopped at 11 am on 7 February 2021 due to this tragic Glacier event).
