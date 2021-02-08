BKM Industries director resigns

BKM Industries announced the resignation of Ritika Agarwal (DIN: 08771261) from the office of Independent Director of the Company on 04 February 2021 due to preoccupation.

The resignation of the Ritika Agarwal (DIN: 08771261), Independent Director is subject to the approval of the CoC members.

Therefore, it will be placed in the next CoC meeting for obtaining the approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)