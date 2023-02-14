Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Slips 8.63%, S&P BSE Utilities index Shed 1.52%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has lost 11.14% over last one month compared to 25.44% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell 8.63% today to trade at Rs 6.46. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.52% to quote at 2684.07. The index is down 25.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 5% and Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 16.43 % over last one year compared to the 7.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has lost 11.14% over last one month compared to 25.44% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 56.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9.44 on 06 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.48 on 20 Jun 2022.

