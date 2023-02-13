Godrej Industries Q3 PAT soars 118% YoY to Rs 315 cr

Godrej Industries reported 117.82% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.58 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 144.42 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,842.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 9.33% from Rs 3,514.61 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax surged 100.53% to Rs 460.33 crore in Q3 FY23 as compare to Rs 229.56 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal.

Total expenses grew 8.12% year on year to Rs 3,795.10 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 2530.35 crore (up 11.12% YoY), cost of property development came at Rs 2,757.36 crore (up 429.74%) and employee expenses stood at Rs 235.88 crore (up 23.93% YoY).

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

Shares of Godrej Industries were up 0.49% to Rs 429.50 on the BSE.

