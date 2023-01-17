Japan Market ends higher on weaker yen

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 316.36 points, or 1.23%, to finish at 26,138.68. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined 16.58 points, or 0.88%, to 1,902.89.
Total 28 of 33 TSE sectors advanced along with Topix index. Transportation Equipment was top performing sector, gaining 2.5%, followed by marine transportation (up 2.1%), electric appliance (up 1.9%), real estate (up 1.6%), and nonferrous metals (up 1.5%).
Shares of exporters particularly automakers and tech companies advanced, encouraged by the weaker yen and gains in European shares overnight.
Among export-oriented issues, Mazda Motor rose 3.9% to 979 yen, while Suzuki Motor gained 2.3% to 4,258 yen. Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron advanced 2% to 44,900 yen. Electric component maker TDK added 2.6% to 4,350 yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The yen stood at 128.95 against US dollar, depreciated 0.33% from previous day close of 128.54, after trading in the range between 128.21-129.15.
