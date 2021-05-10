Japan Market extends gain on upbeat offshore lead

Japan share market finished higher for third straight session on Monday, 10 May 2021, on following positive led from Wall Street last Friday after weaker-than-expected growth in April's U. S. nonfarm payrolls eased concerns over a rise of long-term interest rates.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 160.52 points, or 0.55%, to 29,518.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange increased 19.22 points, or 0.99%, to 1,952.27.
Total 27 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with Iron & Steel, Oil & Coal Products, Nonferrous Metals, Pulp & Paper, Mining, and Pharmaceutical issues being notable gainers, while Marine Transportation, Retail Trade, and Metal Products issues were notable losers.
Shares of energy companies advanced on expectations for higher crude oil prices grew after a crucial U.
S. pipeline was brought offline by a cyberattack, with Eneos and Idemitsu increasing 3.53% and 2.67%, respectively.
Food & Life fell 3.6% after food poisoning cases were reported at an outlet of the company's Sushiro conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar moved on a firm note around 109 yen in Tokyo trading Monday, supported by rises in stock prices and U. S. interest rates. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 108.91-92 yen, down from 109.14-15 yen at the same time Friday. The euro was at 132.30-37 yen, up from 131.81-82 yen.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU