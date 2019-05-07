Japan Market falls on renewed US-China trade tension

share market closed lower on first trading session after 10 days holiday on Tuesday, 07 May 2019, hit by renewed concerns over U. S.- trade tensions after US threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods. Total 27 issues out of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange declined, with shares in Mining, Machinery, Glass & Ceramics Products, Oil & Coal Products, Marine Transportation, and Nonferrous Metals issues being notable losers, whereas Pharmaceutical, Precision Instruments, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, and Real Estate issues were notable gainers. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 1.51%, or 335.01 points, to end at 21,923.72, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange was off 1.12%, or 18.09 points, at 1,599.84.

share markets were closed during the 10-day Golden Week string of national holidays through Monday (27 April 2019 to 6 May 2019) to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown

Exporters were lower, with China-linked shares being heavily sold on yen appreciation against greenback after announcement by U.

S. that tariffs would be raised on Chinese imports. A higher yen against the dollar in general weighs on Japanese exporters because their goods are more expensive in foreign markets while their repatriated profits shrink. Trump said would raise duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on Friday, accusing of reneging on commitments it had agreed to in trade deal negotiations. dropped 2.4% and fell 5%.

Shares of technology issues tumbled amid worries about global growth and a sluggish outlook for earnings in the current fiscal year ending March 2020. Electron fell 1.4% while dived 11.2%. was down 3% after its profit forecasts missed estimates.

rallied 5.4% after it said its annual profits had climbed to record highs for the second consecutive year thanks to a robust performance by its entertainment business.

CURRENCY NEWS: The appreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, as nervous investors seek safe-haven assets on renewed worries over US- trade war and global economic uncertainties after US dramatically increased pressure on to reach a trade deal by announcing he will hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon. The US dollar traded at 110.73 yen in Asian trade, down slightly from 110.87 yen in on Monday but lower than 111.67 yen in Tokyo before 10 days of holidays.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)