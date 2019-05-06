Hong Kong Market sinks after Trump vows China tariff hike

Hong Kong share market closed down on Monday, 06 May 2019, on renewed worries about U. S.- trade talks after U. S. unexpectedly jacked up pressure on to reach a trade deal in the midst of negotiations, saying he would hike U. S. tariffs on Chinese goods this week. At closing bell, the tanked 2.9%, or 871.73 points, to 29,209.82.

The Enterprises Index tumbled 2.95%, or 341.39 points, to 11,233.66. Turnover more than doubled to HK$137.3 billion from HK$66.7 billion on Friday.

Sentiment quickly turned sour as Trump said over the week that the US would increase tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent starting Friday, complaining the trade negotiation between and was progressing too slowly. He also threatened to impose a new 25 per cent duty on the remaining US$325 billion of imports from the Asian nation. The two sides earlier agreed to a truce in December following a meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart in

Trump's latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese exports to pressure to make more concessions appears to reflect that his administration is seeking a harder line in response to domestic political pressures.

Blue chips fell across the board. (00005) sank 2.6% to HK$67.9. HKEX (00388) slipped 4.4% to HK$266 ahead of its earnings report on 8 May. (00700) fell 3.2% to HK$375.6. (00941) softened 0.5% to HK$73.9. AIA (01299) shed 3.6% to HK$80.45.

Packaged (00288) plunged 6.8% to HK$8.44 on looming trade war. (01610) declined by 5.6% to HK$3.2. (01068) dropped 6.9% to HK$1.35.

Export counters also saw intense selling pressure. (00669) tumbled 8.4% to HK$55.3. (02313) dropped 4.6% to HK$102.7. (01999) waned 8.3% to HK$3.86.

