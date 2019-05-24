Japan Market falls on stronger yen, global economic woes

Headline indices of the share market closed down on Friday, 24 May 2019, as investor sentiment was dented by tracking losses on Wall Street overnight amid renewed concerns over global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, selloff pressure further fuelled by appreciation against greenback as investors switched out of riskier assets and into safe havens amid heightening concerns over the future course of the global At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.16%, or 33.92 points, to 21,117.22, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange edged up 0.04%, or 0.63 point, at 1,541.21.

Total 23 issues of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange inclined, with shares in Securities & Commodities Futures, Real Estate, & Steel, & Communication, and & issues being notable gainers, whereas Mining, Oil & Coal Products, Marine Transportation, and Electric Appliances were notable losers.

last week effectively banned U. S. firms from doing business with Huawei, the world's largest networking gear maker, citing national security concerns. The said on Thursday it was proposing a new rule to impose anti-subsidy duties on products from countries that undervalue their currencies, in another move that could penalize Chinese products. hit back on Thursday, with its saying "if the wants to continue trade talks, they should show sincerity and correct their wrong actions."

Both and have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since last year.

The trade tensions have battered financial markets and dampened business sentiment. The situation escalated earlier this month as both sides hiked tariffs on their goods.

Overnight, U. S. stocks fell as investors were concerned the trade war may last much longer than anticipated. Data also showed that in the world's largest grew at its slowest pace since September 2009 this month.

ECONOMIC NEWS: overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.9 percent on year in April, the said on Friday, up from 0.5 percent in March. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile prices, also advanced an annual 0.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent. Individually, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation; they were down for communications and On a monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both were up 0.1 percent.

CURRENCY NEWS: The appreciated in the mid-109 range against greenback in afternoon deals in on Friday, renewed concerns over global economic uncertainties. The dollar was quoted at 109.57-61 yen, compared with 109.55-65 yen in and 110.29-30 yen on Thursday in Tokyo.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)