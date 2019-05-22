Japan Market edges up

Headline indices of the share market edged up on Wednesday, 22 May 2019, on tracking overnight gains in the Wall Street stocks. Meanwhile the country's better-than-expected aided sentiment. However, market gains were marginal amid lingering trade tensions between the U. S. and after reports that the is considering blacklisting Hikvison - a major Chinese firm. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.2%, or 41.48 points, to 21,313.93, while the broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange edged down 0.05%, or 0.70 point, at 1,549.60.

Total 20 issues of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange inclined, with shares in Nonferrous Metals, Information & Communication, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Chemicals, Machinery, and Rubber Products issues being notable gainers, whereas Land Transportation, Marine Transportation, Air Transportation, and Oil & Coal Products were notable losers.

Local market lacks a clear directional this Wednesday morning, despite the overnight gains in the US stocks, possibly due to reports that the is considering blacklisting Hikvison - a major Chinese firm. That could only lead to further escalation of trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

called for a new Long March in a speech at Jiangxi, where began his ascent to power during a series of retreats by the to evade pursuing Nationalist forces, as per reports. Investors took it as a sign that is preparing for a protracted trade war, with no clear path to a trade deal in the near future.

Shares of companies rose tracking their U.

S. counterparts. The moves came after the U. S. temporarily backed off on restrictions on Chinese giant The Commerce Department said Monday night it would allow to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide to existing handsets until Aug. 19. rose 1.6%, added 1.6%, while advanced 0.8%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Machine Orders Climb 3.8% On Month In March -- total value of machine orders was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8% on month in March, the said on Wednesday, coming in at 868.8 billion yen, following the 1.8% increase in February. On a yearly basis, machine orders sank 0.7% following the 5.5% contraction in the previous month. The total value of received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan fell 4.3% on month and 1.0% on year in March.

Japan Posts Y60.402 Billion Trade Surplus in April Japan trade surplus came in at 60.402 billion yen in April, the said on Wednesday, down 90.3% on year and down from 528.5 billion yen in March. Exports sank 2.4% on year to 6.658 trillion yen, after sliding 2.4% in the previous month. climbed an annual 6.4% to 6.598 trillion yen, up from 1.2% a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: The changed hands in the mid-110 range against greenback in afternoon deals in on Wednesday, largely in line with its levels in overnight. The dollar was quoted at 110.55-56 yen, compared with 110.43-53 yen in and 110.12-13 yen on Tuesday in Tokyo.

