Japan Market rebound modestly on upbeat data

Japan share market finished session higher on Thursday, 20 May 2021, as risk sentiments underpinned by better than expected merchandise trade and core machinery data, with shares of semiconductor-linked companies being notable gainers. However, market gains caped amid concerns over Japan's COVID-19 situation and as minutes from the last U. S. Federal Reserve meeting hinted possible shift in quantitative policy.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 53.80 points, or 0.19%, to 28,098.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 0.68 points, or 0.04%, to 1,895.92.

Total 18 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange were down, with Iron & Steel, Mining, Air Transportation, Nonferrous Metals, Insurance, and Oil & Coal Products sectors being notable losers, while Textiles & Apparels, Metal Products, Rubber Products, and Electric Appliances sectors were notable gainers.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Core Machine Orders Advance 3.7% On Month In March- Japan value of core machine orders advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.7% on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, standing at 798.1 billion yen, following the 8.5% decline in February.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 2%, after sinking 7.1% a month earlier.

Japan Posts Y255.3 Billion Surplus In April- Japan merchandise trade surplus came in at 255.3 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, following the downwardly revised 662.2 billion yen surplus in March (originally 663.7 billion yen). Exports surged 38% on year to 7.181 trillion yen, after climbing 16.1% in the previous month. Imports advanced an annual 12.8% to 6.925 trillion yen, up from 5.8% a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: The US dollar eased around 109 yen in Tokyo trading on Thursday, as buying sentiment was dampened by unstable conditions outside the currency market. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 109.98 yen, down from 109.08 yen on Wednesday. The euro was at 132.98 yen, up from 133.30 yen.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)