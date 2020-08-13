Japan Market rises to six-month peak

Japan share market finished higher for third straight session on Thursday, 13 August 2020, as risk sentiment boosted by following a surge in the U. S. markets overnight and yen depreciation to upper 106 levels against greenback. Meanwhile, buying was also propelled on hopes that China and the United States sticking with their trade deal at a crucial weekend meeting.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 405.65 points, or 1.78%, to 23,249.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 18.62 points, or 1.16%, at 1,624.15.

Total 27 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index advanced into positive territory, with Precision Instruments, Electric Appliances, Pharmaceutical, Services, Information & Communication, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues being notable gainers, while Iron & Steel, Air Transportation, and Marine Transportation issues were notable losers.

Shares of Precision machine makers were the top performers among the 33 Topix industry subindexes.

Olympus jumped 3.9% to a record high, while Terumo rose 4.5%.

Technology shares, including semiconductor-related stocks, advanced on hopes for more chip demand related to new technologies, such as 5G communication, after strong gains in global peers. Chip-making machine maker Tokyo Electron rose 3.1% and Murata Manufacturing, manufacturer of capacitors and other electronic parts, added 2.6%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Producer Prices Up 0.6% On Month In July- Japan producer prices were up 0.6% on month in July, following the 0.6% increase in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.9% following the 1.6% drop in the previous month. Export prices were up 0.8% on month and down 3.2% on year, the bank said, while import prices climbed 1.9% on month and tumbled 12.6% on year.

CURRENCY: The Japanese yen traded at 106.66 per dollar, weakening after levels above 105 earlier.

