Japan Market shuts for holiday

Japan share market closed on Monday, 23 September 2019, for a national holiday.

Asian market were mixed on Monday, 23 September 2019, as investors waited for more clarity on the US-China trade talks developments after the two countries described their talks as productive and constructive.

Asian shares started higher on Monday on hope of an interim Sino-US tariff deal after the two countries described their talks as productive" and constructive". Over the weekend, the U. S. Trade Representative's office issued a brief statement characterizing the two days of talks with China as "productive." It added that a principal-level trade meeting in Washington would take place in October, as previously planned.

China's Commerce Ministry, in a brief statement, described the talks as "constructive", and said they had also had a good discussion on "detailed arrangements" for the high-level talks in October. Additionally, the United States removed tariffs from more than 400 Chinese products in response to requests from U. S. companies. Despite the improved tone, markets still remain unconvinced about the possibility of deal soon.

