Japan Nikkei extends losses on profit booking

Japan share market finished lower on ultimate in thin year-end trading on Thursday, 30 December 2021, extending the losses in the previous session, as investors locked in profits ahead of a four-day holiday.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 115.17 points, or 0.4%, to 28,791.71.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 6.66 points, or 0.33%, to 1,992.33. for 2021, the Nikkei has rallied 4.9% and broader Topix gained 10.4%.
Total 27 of 33 Topix industry groups ended lower, bottom performing issues were Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry (down 1.4%), Land Transportation (down 1.1%), Air Transportation (down 1.1%), Textiles & Apparels (down 0.7%), and Retail Trade (down 0.7%).
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 115.16 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.8 seen against the greenback earlier in the week.
