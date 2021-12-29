Japan Nikkei falls 0.56% on profit booking

Japan share market finished lower in thin year-end trading on Wednesday, 29 December 2021, as investors locked in profits on following a mixed Wall Street session overnight and the benchmark Nikkei closing of one-month high the previous day.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 162.28 points, or 0.56%, to 28,906.88. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 6.03 points, or 0.3%, to 1,998.99.

Stocks associated with chip-manufacturing makers declined, with Tokyo Electron falling 1% and Advantest erasing 1.6%.

Shares of retailers advanced, with J.

Front Retailing gaining 7.4% after it reported upbeat earnings for the nine months to November 2021. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings was up 0.9%, while Takashimaya rose 0.5%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 114.89 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)