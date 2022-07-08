Japan Nikkei gains marginally; Attack on ex-PM Abe cap upside

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 26.66 points, or 0.1%, to 26,517.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange inclined 5.10 points, or 0.27%, to 1,887.43.
Tokyo stocks were higher in the morning, supported by receding concerns over the Fed's aggressive rate hikes after its Governor Christopher Waller said he supported a 0.75 percentage point rate hike for July, but a 0.50 increase in September. But, the market swiftly lost gains on news that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on a campaign trail in Nara Prefecture for the House of Councillors election scheduled for Sunday.
Tech shares were higher on tracking gain in their US peers.
Tokyo Electron climbed 1.7% to 43,550 yen, Screen Holdings gained 1.7% to 9,000 yen, and Taiyo Yuden rose 1.2% to 4,565 yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar briefly fell into the lower 135 yen range in the afternoon from around the 136 yen line as investors sought the Japanese currency following the attack on Abe. At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 135.83-85 yen compared with 135.95-136.05 yen in New York and 136.11-14 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU