Japan Nikkei gains 1.5%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 382.88 points, or 1.47%, to 26,490.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange inclined 26.36 points, or 1.42%, to 1,882.33.
Tokyo shares were in positive territory throughout the day after the minutes of the two-day Fed policy meeting, released Wednesday, contained no major surprises regarding its aggressive stance, noting that the central bank supported a 0.50 or 0.75 percentage point rate hike for July to tame inflation. The minutes also did not mention a possible recession in the United States, putting market participants at ease
Shares of exporters were up, with Toyota climbing 2.3% and Honda rallying 1.45%. Sony Group surged 3.7%, industrial robot maker Fanuc rallied 3.8%, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 1.9%.
Real estate firms were also higher. Mitsubishi Estate Company added 2.7% and Nomura Real Estate Holdings rose 2.2%.
Shares of land and air transportation issues closed lower as resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Japan.
Keisei Electric Railway fell 2%, Central Japan Railway slipped 0.9%, while Japan Airlines sank 1.2%.
Travel agency H. I. S. slid 0.4%, while Oriental Land, operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, declined 0.8%.
Aeon shares closed 11% higher, a day after the retailer released solid earnings for the March-May business period that saw its operating profit hit a record high.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar edged up to the lower 136 yen line following an overnight rise in U. S. Treasury yields. At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 136.11-14 yen compared with 135.85-95 yen in New York and 135.42-44 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU