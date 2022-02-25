Japan Nikkei plummets to end below 26K level

Japan share market finished session higher on Friday, 25 February 2022, as investors chased for bargain hunting on recently beaten down shares on tracking the gains at Wall Street overnight in response to the announcement of new sanctions against Russia after its missiles and airstrikes hit dozens of cities across Ukraine.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rebounded 505.68 points, or 1.95%, to 26,476.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 18.66 points, or 1%, to 1,876.24.

Total 20 of 33 TSE issues advanced, with top performing sectors were Marine Transportation (up 4.5%), Electric Appliances (up 3.2%), Air Transportation (up 2.5%), Machinery (up 2.4%), and Wholesale Trade (up 2.1%), while bottom performing issues included Mining (down 5.8%), Insurance (down 3.4%), Banks (down 2.3%) and Electric Power & Gas (down 2.2%).

Among blue chips, Advantest Corp. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha surged more than 75. Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co. added 65. Tokyo Electron and Softbank Group gained more than 55.

On the other hand, Fukuoka Financial Group and Inpex Corp. declined more than 65. Concordia Financial Group lost 5.45, while Sompo Holdings and Chiba Bank declined more than 45.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 96.914, down from 97.137. The Japanese yen traded at 115.32.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)