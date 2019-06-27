Japan Nikkei rises ahead of G-20

Headline indices of the share market advanced for the first time in three sessions in row on Thursday, 27 June 2019, as risk sentiments boosted by a halt in the yen's appreciation against greenback, with investors focused on this week's Group of 20 summit and key US- talks on the sidelines in in western Total 30 subsectors out of 33 subsectors of the Topix's index inclined, with Machinery, Marine Transportation, Oil & Coal Products, Glass & Ceramics Products, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable gainers, while Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry and Pharmaceutical issues were notable losers. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 1.2%, or 251.58 points, to 21,338.17, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange grew by 1.23%, or 18.93 points, at 1,553.27.

Investors looked toward developments on the U. S.- front, with Presidents and set to meet at the June 28-29 summit in The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted fight between their two countries. Investors are focusing on whether the two leaders can pave the way to resolve a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies. Market expectations for a meaningful breakthrough being achieved in U.

S.- trade talks are quite low, so any signs of an improvement could bode well for risk sentiment.

The potential implications of the Trump-Xi meeting for US monetary policy are huge. If the two sides agree not to impose more tariffs, the Fed would no longer need to cut rates. On the contrary, if the talks point to the imposition of more tariffs, that could nudge hesitant policymakers towards rate cuts.

China-linked shares were higher, with rallying 4% and up 1.4%. Automakers were also higher, with gaining 1.4%, up 1.8%, and up 0.5%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Up 0.3% On Month In May -- Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3% on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, said on Thursday following the downwardly revised 0.1% drop in April (originally flat). On a yearly basis, were up 1.2%, up from the downwardly revised 0.4% increase in the previous month (originally 0.5%).

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency, tad softened against greenback on Thursday. The dollar fetched 107.67 yen in Asian trade, against 107.78 yen in New York, and up from below 107.50 levels in yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)